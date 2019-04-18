Make Eye Contact Part 1

“Make eye contact to ensure that you make a real connection with each member of your audience, especially if it’s an audience of one. ” ~Mitch





Think back to the first person you dated. What was that like? That newness and feeling of “liking” someone…the wanting to spend more time with them and sometimes, if you were really falling in love, wanting to spend every waking second with them. How did that happen? Chances are, at some point you made eye contact with that person. You probably smiled just before that too, right?



William Shakespeare said, “The eyes are the window to your soul.” If you TRULY want to connect with someone, make eye contact. This doesn’t mean glancing above their heads, stopping to occasionally look at their eyes. Really connect…eyeball-to-eyeball, pupils to pupils. See what they see. Feel what they feel. The art of connecting with someone by making eye contact can be powerful. The heart of connecting with someone is emotion, and what better way to create a stronger emotional connection than looking into the window of their soul by making eye contact. When you want to drive a point home you can use a pause in your speech and then make direct eye contact with someone. This will have a longer impression and make (or break) a stronger connection, depending on the situation.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

