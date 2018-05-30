Lyle Lovett & Gringo-Friendly Spanish Dance Songs – By Staci Nichols

Once in college, I met a Kardashian-esque LA princess. She said, “You like country music? So, like, Lyle Lovett, right?” I thought to myself, “Who the hell is Lyle Lovett? I bet the only country song she knows is “Achy Breaky Heart”…sigh.” I told her, “No, more like Garth Brooks,” who she’d never heard of. The extent of her knowledge about country music had come from what she’d read about Julia Roberts’ ex-husband in Us Weekly.

After I presented at the 2017 Wedding MBA, and had mentioned my “magic pin” — “34 Gringo-Friendly Spanish Dance Songs for an Intercultural Mexican Wedding,” — I realized many of us gringo DJs feel like this lady when it comes to Spanish music. We are pretty sure that at a Mexican wedding, we’re going to do the equivalent of playing Lyle Lovett at a country wedding. I brought up the pin to help teach Pinterest marketing, but, after my presentation, I was bombarded by gringo DJs who needed help with Spanish music.

Staci Nichols ( 21 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci