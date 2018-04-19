Lose 3000 Or More In 3 Minutes

What if this property, which excelled in every other aspect of customer service, had a proper training program for their front desk employees, the “front line” in dealing with their customers? Do you think they would be better prepared if they did? How much more money could they make and retain with quality referrals from ecstatic customers who are overjoyed about their stay? What’s your ongoing training program for customer service? How do you improve your customer service skills? Of course I’m not speaking directly to you….more of a “collective” you. (wink).

How much difference can you make in your communication skills? Jeffrey Gitomer wrote a book called Customer Satisfaction Is Worthless…Customer Loyalty Is Priceless. If you are looking for ways to improve your sales skills via one of the easiest ways to do so, increasing and improving your customer service skills, this book is a MUST READ.

By simply responding in the negative to my request at the front desk, this employee has now cost her boss thousands in referral money in less than three minutes and worse yet negative Word of Mouth advertising, the most powerful advertising there is that will last a lifetime. What are you doing to ensure this doesn’t happen to you?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

