Lose 3000 Or More In 3 Minutes Part 2

I head to the lobby on Thursday night after already having a slight issue on Tuesday night with the front desk and their handling of a transaction. Here’s how the conversation went.

Me: “Hi! I’d like to get a 10 minute internet card.”

Front Desk Clerk: “No sir, we don’t have 10 minute internet cards anymore”

Me: “I just bought a 10 minute internet card yesterday for $3.50…what happened between yesterday and today?”

Front Desk Clerk: “Sorry but we only sold 30 minute and 1 hour cards.”

Me: “I’d like to speak to a manager please.”

Front Desk Clerk: “Well you didn’t let me finish sir…The price of our 30 minute internet card is the same as our former 20 minute card.”

OK OK….you’re saying…how does this apply to me? Here’s the meat. How do you phrase your responses/conversation/emails to your client? How do you handle those requests that come in from guests? Do you start in the positive or the negative? Think about what could have been the outcome of this scenario.

Me: “I’d like a 10 minute internet card”

Front Desk Clerk: “Yes sir, I’d be happy to do that for you and even go one better. “ We no longer carry the 10 minute internet cards because we realize guests like you wanted more value for their money in our internet café so our minimum purchase is now the 30 minute internet card for the same price as our former 20 minute card and now you get 10 free minutes!”

Me: “GREAT! Thank you for saving me money and giving me more time!”

We’ll wrap up this article series the next week with a summary of the above different conversation and how to adapt that to your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 123 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.