Lose $3000 Or More In 3 Minutes Part 1

Lose $3000 (or more) in 3 minutes!

I just returned back from a week long vacation to Riviera Maya, Mexico. I urge everyone to take a vacation at least once a year to recharge your batteries. Let’s face it…we all put in several days a year into our business that when we do get time to unwind and relax that we want to be taken care of. Get some sun, good food; maybe be entertained and definitely taken care of. My wife and I paid $3000 for our 7 night all inclusive Mexico vacation in an upscale resort with gourmet food, oceanfront Jacuzzi junior suite…we were both looking forward to this time away.

We arrive and are greeted with champagne (topic for another article), our bags were immediately taken care of by the porters and we were whisked to our room on the back of a golf cart and given a tour of the property. Our first meal was great that evening with a nice gourmet meal near the oceans edge over an outside thatched roof. Concierge huts were outside every other building on the property, staffed with managers to attend to your every need. In short, this property knew how to cater to their clientele.

I head to the lobby on Thursday night after already having a slight issue on Tuesday night with the front desk and their handling of a transaction. Here’s how the conversation went…which we’ll go over next week. 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

