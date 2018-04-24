Like Attracts Like Part 2

This week we finish up last week’s article of Like Attracts Like. This axiom also goes on the flip side of things. The flip side is…how do you treat other people? If you ask for a discount on something, but yet you already know the discount time is passed, who are you attracting? I read a post recently from a DJ who was very negative towards the property he stayed at when attending a DJ conference (and it wasn’t the host property). He complained about the quality of the property but yet I’m sure as I’m writing this to you right now that he chose the property based upon how cheap it was. Think about the way you treat other people. You can’t complain then about budget brides or budget people when you yourself are living in that mentality. You can’t complain about people jumping all over you for discount if you are turning around and doing the same exact thing.

Realize what you’re doing yourself. You attract what you put out. If you’re being cheap, your clients will be cheap. The next time someone asks you about a discount, think about if you are the one who is perpetuating the problem, somewhere in your process. Don’t blame it on millennials. Don’t blame it on the economy. Don’t blame it on your competition. The only person you have to blame is the one who is staring back at you in the mirror. Own it.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

