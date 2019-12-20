Last Minute Gift Ideas for the DJ in Your Life

Only five more shopping days until Christmas and you’re scratching your head trying to figure out what to get your favorite DJ. No worries. I have a few ideas for you. It’s no secret that DJ’s love gear. Equally important is education. I recommend a “mix” of both (see what I did there?).

Choosing gear as a gift can be a little daunting and overwhelming. There are websites and catalogs with literally thousands of gear pieces. Everything from Controllers to scrims (fabric slip covers) to blinky lights and microphones. I reached out to my friend DJ Rachel Lynch (gear guru) for some hot item ideas. Here is what she suggests:

The American DJ myDMX Go Lighting Controller is a revolutionary new way to control all your lighting fixtures wirelessly via your tablet or IPad. This unit sets up quickly and the App has all the tutorials you need to get going fast. Program scenes and multiple fixtures and change settings on the fly at events. Retail: $200-$400

Numark DJ2GO2 is one of the smallest controllers I’ve ever seen. It fits right on top of your laptop and comes with Serato Intro (can be upgraded). It’s USB powered so it sets up in seconds. Great as a back up or practice piece. Comes with a carry case. The price is unbelievable too. Retail is between $50-$99.

Pro X 6.56ft Dot Pattern Lycra Cover for Totems. Scrims are still a hot item. Everyone uses the standard black or white ones. The new decorative dot pattern scrims are made with the same durability and quality material as their cousins, but the dot pattern adds some definite spice to your set up. This item comes as a set of two and retail is around $120.

Still not sure what piece of gear is right for that special DJ in your life? Need professional help choosing the right item? Reach out to Ben Stowe and his team at NLFX Pro. They have all the answers, really they do. Ben is like the “Santa” of DJ gear. www.NLFXpro.com

Do you want better paying gigs? Better clientele? More money for your family and new gear? Do you want that favorite DJ in your life to take you on a nice vacation? Education is key. Give a gift that keeps on giving – knowledge. Here are a few suggestions for books, videos and online resources to help your favorite DJ grow their business.

Be The Difference Maker By Mike Weider. In this book Jersey based DJ and Wedding Entertainer Mike Weider takes you through what it means to be a difference maker in your events and the lives of your clients. He artfully mixes anecdotes with real world advice to help you take your game up a notch. Available on Amazon & Kindle

On This Date in Music By Michael Walter goes behind the scenes of the most influential songs of the last fifty years to tell the stories that made them great and how they influenced pop culture, started revolutions and changed society. Playing music is a big part of our job, but do we know the “why” behind some of the most popular songs ever? Increase your music knowledge. This massive tome is best read one daily story at a time. Available on Amazon.

How To Start a DJ Business By Michelle Miller (DJ Rundat). Are you new to the DJ world? Need some inspiration? Not sure where to begin? Michelle relays her start in the DJ industry and talks about the challenges she faced and how she came to be a #bossmama DJ. She will also be presenting at MBLV24 in March. Available on Amazon.

Wit, Wisdom and the Business of Weddings By Alan Berg CSP. Wedding guru, web guy, world traveler and personal wedding business coach has done it again with his new book just released in October. Alan breaks down the science of wedding sales, what stops us from getting ideal clients and gives the reader tools, ideas and inspiration to take their wedding business to the next level. Have a few high lighters and pens ready because this book is also part workbook. You’ll want to go back and highlight a ton of nuggets. Available on Amazon and now as an audio book.

The 1% Solution Training DVD Set By Randy Bartlett. Some training tools are timeless in their wisdom and advice. The 1% Solution series has inspired and helped thousands of DJ’s become better professionals. Even though Randy says he is retired(oddly enough he keeps popping up everywhere in the DJ world) he still has a few of these DVD sets available. They won’t be around forever. Get them here: www.dj1percentsolution.com

The DJ Vault created by Joe Bunn (Founder of Bunn Co. sneaker lover and master of DJ mayhem). Built with the intent of giving serious business owners access to unprecedented online training and creating a community of top DJ thinkers. The Vault offers members online information never before seen in the DJ world. Joe takes members behind the scenes of how he built his DJ brand from one southern office to several franchises across the country performing thousands of events annually. Check it out here: www.thedjsvaultcom

Mobile Beat 24 Passes. March 16-19 at the Tropicana in Vegas. The Grand Daddy of all DJ conventions for over 20 years. Mobile Beat Las Vegas is the number one place to network, learn and grow yourself and your DJ business. Hands down the best investment you can make in your DJ career. This year will be my tenth time attending Mobile Beat Vegas. Each year I leave sad that it’s over and pumped to implement all that I’ve learned. The friendships and connections I’ve made have been life changing. Get your passes here: www.mobilebeatlasvegas.com

Merry Christmas and happy shopping!