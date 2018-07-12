Keys to a Beautiful Work/Life Balance

One winter, I had the incredible experience of being able to spend six weeks in Brazil. It was the first of my Tim Ferris style mini-retirements, where I worked remotely and even learned a good bit of Portuguese.

In Brazil, there’s an expression. Like most foreign language expressions, a lot gets lost in translation. But here it goes: Shall I make a coffee, or make a life?

The back-story behind it is a boy falls in love with a girl and wants to know their future. Should he plan just for her to come over for coffee and crumpets? Or, should he plan for her being there every day for the rest of his life?

It’s a romantic notion, but I think it applies to more than just love. As business owners, so often I see us thinking with the kind of short-sightedness of only planning to make coffee rather than more. It’s natural. In fact, I’d dare to go so far as to say it’s human nature to only see what’s in front of us rather than having the sight to look past it to what’s infinitely better.

How can we learn the discipline of making a life in our businesses?

1. HAVE A PLAN

First, have a plan. I don’t actually mean a DJ business plan because, to be honest, I think formal business plans can be a waste of time and effort. But if you get to the root of what a business plan is meant to do, guide and gauge progress, then we’re talking.

I teach a lot workflow for business owners, and before I get into the process itself, I first make people define what success looks like to them. The point of it is to make them define for themselves where they want to be in life so they have an end-goal in mind. Without this, it’s easy for us to toil away at work and never get anywhere. So, take a second and write down what success looks like to you. It can be a paragraph painting a picture. It can be a few words. Just take the time to give yourself a vision for the future.

2. ANALYZE DISTRACTIONS

Secondly, analyze what in your business is pulling you away from your plan. For a lot of us, this boils down to time management and identifying the things that are wasting our time. Be sure to read my FREE EBook 9 Secret Ways to Brand Your Business to see some of the areas where you clients should see you. It is with a genuine heart that I’m going to tell you outsourcing as much as you can is a huge leap towards getting your life back. In addition to that, walk through your daily and weekly tasks as a business owner and find what needs outsourcing.

I recommend outsourcing the following:

Things you hate doing

Things you’re not good at

Things that slow you down

Things you could pay someone else minimum wage to do

Take a look at how husband-wife team business owners make their everyday life work:

3. GET READY TO MAKE CHANGES

Finally, get ready to make changes. It’d be easy for me to end this article with a “just do it” motivational speech. In order to make changes in your business and life, you have to be ready to do so financially and mentally.

Financially is the easy part. It’s all black and white and you can plan for having a higher cost of sales by raising your prices and perhaps making a bit of an investment as well. Don’t over-think it. If you’re going to start having someone come into the office and run phones and handle leads and it costs you $30,000 per year to do so. If you work 100 jobs per year, divide $30k into 100 and raise all of your packages by $300. Done. Raise them more later, but start here to just establish, support, and fall in love with the new routine.

Mentally is where it gets tricky. You have to start thinking like a CEO by hiring, training, and trusting vendors or employees. This will take time. Good communication and patience is key to any new hire. There is a learning curve on both sides, but stick to it and you’ll watch your business start flowing like a well-oiled machine.

So go. Skip the coffee. Make a life.

Vanessa Joy ( 2 Posts Vanessa Joy has been an influential business coach in the wedding community for years. Starting her photographic journey in 1998, she has since earned 5 college degrees, started her own business in 2008, and began teaching around the world in 2009. Vanessa has spoken on major platforms such as CreativeLIVE, Wedding MBA, WPPI, Imaging USA, WeddingWire World, and Mobile Beat in addition to giving talks at numerous conventions throughout Europe and South America. See more at www.BreatheYourPassion.com and follow her at www.Instagram.com/vanessajoy