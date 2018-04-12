Keeping the Heat on When Wedding Season Goes Cold – By Robert Lindquist

Now, just because the temperature drops below zero doesn’t mean the number of weddings follows suit. Some couples actually chill out with the idea of tying the knot in winter, espe- cially during the holidays or around Valentine’s Day. It’s a relative- ly small number but should not be overlooked. If you have a good following on social media, or have yet to exhaust the cash in your ad budget for the year, now would be the time to be promoting yourself as the DJ who’s not afraid to go out in the cold.

Weddings aside, let’s take a look at some alternative opportunities to keep your speakers warm over the winter.