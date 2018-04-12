Keeping the Heat on When Wedding Season Goes Cold – By Robert Lindquist

T here’s no way around it. For most DJs, wedding are the holy grail. The rub is, most wedding couples prefer to have and to hold their ceremony when it’s sunny and nice—so they can follow their Pinterest inspired exchange of vows with a friendly game of cocktail hour Cornhole. That’s fine if you live in an area where it’s all good news when you turn on the Weather Channel. Unfortunately, the vast majority of North Americans experience four seasons, and at least one of those involves ice scrapers and snow shovels.
Now, just because the temperature drops below zero doesn’t mean the number of weddings follows suit. Some couples actually chill out with the idea of tying the knot in winter, espe- cially during the holidays or around Valentine’s Day. It’s a relative- ly small number but should not be overlooked. If you have a good following on social media, or have yet to exhaust the cash in your ad budget for the year, now would be the time to be promoting yourself as the DJ who’s not afraid to go out in the cold.
Weddings aside, let’s take a look at some alternative opportunities to keep your speakers warm over the winter.
