K plus T equals C Part 3

Last week I shared a true story of how to handle an alcoholic Father of the Bride wanting to take the mic at his daughter’s wedding when the bride didn’t want him to speak. Why was I able to achieve an appropriate outcome during a stressful time? Answer: I followed the formula – Knowledge Plus Trust equals Connection. I asked my client in advance what was most important about her day. We discussed a plan A (him not speaking), plan B (what would happen if he did), plan C (how to handle that). She trusted me throughout the process to always put her best interests first. This trust, this process, deepened our connection and we were able to survive a potentially disastrous situation.

It’s your knowledge (experience) combined with your knowledge of your client plus the trust they have in you to deliver the experience they desire for their event that equals the connection they share with you and the connection you can develop with their guests, your audience. Ask questions that help uncover the meaning and purpose behind the moments for your client, not just the who and what, but the how and why. You know you have trust when the client confides in you things that they don’t share with even their friends and family.

The final element of this is that by deepening connections, it will lead to greater (and stronger) referrals. Your client won’t just say “Hire Mitch Taylor” they will then list all the reasons WHY and HOW you helped them in their process to their friends vs. just the WHO and the WHAT. See how that comes full circle? J

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

