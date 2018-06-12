K plus T equals C – Part 2

Last week we discussed the whole “what do you do if the bride’s father is an alcoholic yet still wants to give a toast?” The easy answer is to limit his drinking until after he gives a toast, but in reality we don’t know how much he’s going to have himself in his car or with others before the reception even starts. With entertainment, we have one shot to get this right, there are no “take two’s”. You need to have a plan “B”, plan “C” and more. I had this exact situation happen, and here’s how I handled it.

I had explicit instructions that the Father of the Bride was not to get a mic during the speeches. During the Father of the Groom speech, the Father of the Bride sidled up to the Father of the Bride and gestured with his hand for the mic. I looked on in a slight grimace at the bride’s eyes and had to make a split second decision. Which was the lesser of two evils? Having him take the mic even though I had explicit instructions he was not to get one or take the mic out of his hands and hope that he doesn’t cause a scene publically. Seeing how only I, the Groom and the Bride knew he wasn’t to get a mic, I opted to let him have it and instructed my assistant that as soon as there was a natural break in his speech to cut his mic as I clapped loudly and took his mic to the Pastor to offer the blessing before the meal. This way the Father of the Bride got to say a little something without the disaster of going on forever and saying something that the Bride would regret, the Bride wasn’t embarrassed by her father and a scene wasn’t caused. During the meal I approached the bride and profusely apologized for what happened and she completely understood and thanked me for how I handled the situation in the heat of the moment.

