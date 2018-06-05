K Plus T Equals C Part 1

K plus T equals C. Knowledge plus Trust equals Connection. This is a formula I have followed often in my life and have had great success with it. I share it with you here. If you have Knowledge about someone, something going on in their life, and they confide in you then that builds Trust. When you have Trust in a situation that deepens the Connection between you and them. Let me share an example.

We recently had a situation here at Taylored Weddings where a client confided in us in a situation that they were concerned about for their reception. My prior experience and knowledge of how I have handled similar situations in the past helped me be able to communicate to this client about ways they can approach the situation. That prior knowledge and experience built trust in them with us and it led to deepening the connection with them. Let’s say for example you have a situation where you know that the father of the bride is an alcoholic. He also wants to give a toast, but his daughter doesn’t necessarily trust him to deliver an appropriate speech on her wedding day. You may say “WOW! That’s heavy” It is. They are looking towards you as the expert in this situation as to how to handle it. Do you have any past experience you can draw on of how you’ve handled this situation in the past? What would you suggest? We’ll be back next week with the continuation of this article and how I handled this specific situation.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 138 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.