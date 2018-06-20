Josh Yawn to host MBLV23!

Josh Yawn is known to MBLV audiences for his popular seminars at Mobile Beat conferences and tours, as well as being the author of the wildly successful book “Hosting For DJs.”

“Josh’s relationship with Mobile Beat has spanned well over a decade, and we’ve had our eye on him to host for a while now,” says Ryan Burger of Mobile Beat.

“I began my career as a DJ over 15 years ago learning from Mobile Beat. To go from that to presenting seminars was amazing, but to now be asked to host is an incredible honor,” says Josh.

Josh brings along television icon Marc Summers as keynote, known for the smash hits “Double Dare” and “Unwrapped.”

Marc’s incredible career goes beyond hosting and producing, with many experiences and words of wisdom to pass on to the live entertainer. Marc also wrote the foreword to Josh’s book “Hosting For DJs” in 2012.

Mobile Beat Las Vegas takes place March 11-14, 2019.

Look for more announcements involving the MBLV23 expanded institutes and more coming in the following weeks. Get your passes now at MobileBeatLasVegas.com. Prices go up after July 31stfrom the current $249.

More info at http://www.mobilebeatlasvegas. com

Mobile Beat ( 1751 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.