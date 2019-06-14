Jack O’Donnell on the Prime 4 and the Future

I was curious as to how InMusic brought all these specific brands under one roof and the reason

for it. Aren’t Denon DJ, Rane, and Numark competitors? Before I left Chris arranged for a Skype call

with inMusic’s CEO Jack O’Donnell to get some insight on what he sees as the future of the DJ world

and the electronics industry.

MIKE CORDEIRO: What was your inspiration for the Prime 4?

JACK O’DONNELL: To bring first rate technology to the DJ community. Choices haven’t been available. I think back to how everyone was happy with their flip phone or Blackberry and no one saw a need to change until Apple handed them an iPhone. After that, you just can’t go back.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com also thanks to Audio-Technica for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.



Michael Cordeiro ( 90 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com