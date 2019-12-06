It’s Official: The Word Official is Officially Overused

Is it just me or does every commercial you see or hear have some company claiming to be the “Official” sponsor or representative of something? How did they get that title? Lottery? The bigger question is: Does your favorite sports team need an “Official” toe nail fungus remover? Probably not, but they’re out there. Several local radio stations have claimed the title of “Official Home of Christmas Music”. Was there a vote? Who’s in charge of handing out these titles?

All kidding aside, does having the title “Official (blank) of Something” really help your business? I can’t say that being the official oil change garage of the Boston Bruins makes me want to run out in between the second and third period of a game to your shop. Honestly, the only time I’m remotely thinking about an oil change during a Bruins game is if the zamboni blows a gear and starts gushing fluid right in the middle of cleaning the ice.

The main idea behind wanting to use the moniker “Official” along side a well known franchise or brand is to boost the status of your own company. Like everything else in advertising, it’s gotten way out of hand and totally overused. The term official has become completely devalued as an advertising currency. Mainly due to brand incongruity. The example in the first paragraph sums this up perfectly. Does your favorite sports team need an official toe nail fungus remover? It’s simply not believable.

Another issue with slapping the title official all over your website is the lack of reciprocity. Are those corporate or franchise giants pushing their sponsorship of you as hard as your pushing your “relationship” with them? Usually not and people see right through that. I’ll wager not many sports team members are wearing toe nail fungus remover sweatshirts in their off time, no matter how big the sponsorship is. Today’s consumers are way more savvy. Each of us are hit with ads from all directions. Even You Tube has jammed all their videos full of ads.

So are corporate sponsorship’s or brand affiliations a bad thing? No, but they have to be built on reputation rather than just association. If you haven’t read the latest issue of Mobile Beat Magazine (#212) you need to. It’s filled with some great ideas on branding by Staci Nichols, Stu Chisholm, Matt Martindale and a cool interview by your truly. If you really want to elevate your brand then you have to become a Brand Ambassador and rep for other similar brands in your field. A great example of this is the work Rachel Lynch has been doing with her DJ Tips and gear reviews (check out her review of VDJ 2020 in this issue).

Want to learn the secrets of building your brand and making your company rock? Imagine being able to talk face to face with the writers, thought leaders and influencer’s of the DJ industry in person. Well, get your passes for MBLV24 in March. I guess this is the official blog post of Mobile Beat Magazine issue #212. Do I get a T-shirt or bumper sticker?