It’s Not Ego… It’s Good Business – By Stu Chisholm

Recently, in a Facebook DJ forum, an entertainer marveled at the hundreds of photos that were posted from

an event at which he was the entertainer. He remarked that, among photos of everything from the place settings to the food itself, there was not one photo of his performance. Predictably he was descended upon by other DJs telling him, “It’s not about you—it’s about the bride and groom,” and so on. Some accused him of being a cheapskate wanting free photos to use in his promotional materials.

Yet I couldn’t help but recall all of the articles on these pages, as well as others, where DJs were told about their worth; of how the DJ is responsible for 80% of the success of any wedding reception. I also couldn’t help but recall a reception I attended as a guest years ago. They had a band, who gave a great performance. Her album contained dozens of photos of the band working the room! When I asked her why, she said, “Oh, they made the reception SO fun!” And she was right. I was there. So is it any different if your DJ makes the event “SO fun”?

Stu Chisholm ( 55 Posts Stu Chisholm had been collecting music since he was about eight years old and began his DJ career in 1979. After much hard work, trial-and-error, and a stint at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, he studied the DJ arts with famous Michigan broadcaster, Bill Henning, at a local college. Stu interned at Detroit’s rock powerhouse, WRIF. To his radio and mobile work Stu later added club gigs at Detroit’s best venues, and voiceover work. He has shared his extensive DJ experience through his Mobile Beat columns, as a seminar speaker and through his book, “The Complete Disc Jockey: A Comprehensive Manual for the Professional DJ,” released in 2008.