Is There Such A Thing As Too Long Part 2

We continue where we left off last week on Is There Such A Thing As Too Long with two other areas to be thinking about regarding length?

Is there such a thing as too long in life? Yeah…I would argue that it depends on your perspective. My grandmother was in hospice for several years, hanging on with alzheimers in Maine and living a life that, to me, wasn’t respectful of the full life she led prior to coming down with that dreadful disease. I was glad she was able to hang on for a while to give her daughter my Mother clarity and more time with her own Mother, but to me that is not any way to go through life and could definitely be seen as too long. On the flip of that my friend Eric Wagner died way too soon at 38 years old leaving behind two young boys, 7 and 5, and a wife. Not enough length in his lifetime but plenty of life lived in the years he had.

Is there such a thing as too long? I think it depends on the situation, the timing and the results that you want to get out of any situation. If you’re asking yourself if something is too long,

if you’re having that conversation with yourself in your head, go to those three things. Timing, results and the impact of the length of time or any situation.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

