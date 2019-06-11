Is There Such A Thing As Too Long Part 1

Is there such a thing as too long?



If you were to ask a New England Patriots fan in regards to the tenure of their coach, that answer would be no. They’ve won LOTS of games with a long tenure by Bill Belicheck. If you think about our attention span then I would argue yes. How long is the communication you are trying to send to your client? Even these blog posts I write, I’m told to keep to around 200 words…why? Because it’s been proven that your attention span isn’t very long and that’s about all you’ll pay attention to (I just ate up 34 words with those last two sentences…oops now 49 lol).

Let’s break this down into 3 sections of business and life in regards to length. In today’s society of ADHD with people having less than the attention span of a goldfish, timing is everything. The timing of your email or text response to a client is critically important to the success of that sale. Are you getting back to your clients right away? How long does it take you? What’s that length of time? Studies show that the sooner you get back to someone the greater the chance of you booking that client. However, don’t give EVERYTHING to your client in the first email Address their initial question and ask a question of your own. You don’t need to tell them everything about your business in that first exchange.

We’ll continue next week with part 2 and 3 of 3 sections of business and life in regards to length.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 243 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.