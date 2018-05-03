iPad DJ | The All-New DJ DEX is Now Available in the App Store

The totally redesigned DJ DEX ($4.99) app turns your iPad into veritable DJ software console that rivals features found in top professional DJ applications.

Get touchy with the intuitive interface or plug in a DJ controller for tactile control over features like BPM sync, interactive waveform displays, pitch/tempo control, scratching, seamless automatic looping, automix, recording, and effects.

Whether you use DJ DEX as your go-to solution for DJing events or as backup you’ll have the features you need to create tantalizing mixes that keep ’em dancing!

CANDY FOR YOUR FINGERTIPS

DJ DEX has various interface tabs to select from:

Platter Tab: On-screen platters for scratching, performing backspins, or cuing up to the downbeat. Album art will display on the platters if applicable.

Wave Tab: Large waveforms help you better ‘see’ the beat and if your tracks are locked in sync. Fun to grab and scratch!

Effects Tab: X/Y pads allow you to manipulate effects parameters by dragging your finger in any direction.

Loop Tab: Set automatic, always-in-sync loops and lengthen or shorten on the fly.

Cues Tab: Finger drumming at it’s finest. Set cue points and trigger them without latency.

Check out more info at http://www.pcdj.com/ipad-dj-app/

