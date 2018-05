The fun continues with a cool icebreaker for Corporate Events and Bar/Bat Mitzvah Parties called “The Four Way Game” an easy way to engage guests and get them involved.

As always please contact us if you have questions or would like some help creating an unforgettable experience at your events.

Join our Facebook group today! Interactive Games In 90 Seconds

Contact us anytime fun@barryandjordan.com

We hope you enjoy!

Barry and Jordan Dot Com ( 7 Posts www.barryandjordan.com

Related

Filed Under: Exclusive Online News and Content