INTERACTIVE GAMES IN 90 SECONDS

We get asked all the time, are there some fun dance floor games you can do at Weddings. Here is one that is super fun and gets everyone on the floor, its called The Showdown. Enjoy the video as we walk you through the contest. Remember to smile and have fun.

Barry and Jordan Dot Com ( 6 Posts www.barryandjordan.com