INTERACTIVE GAMES IN 90 SECONDS

Here is a real simple and fun way to engage the guests and get them on the dance floor. This weeks feature game is “Stuff It” (with a little twist) The game is real simple, you will need three 10 x XL shirts and lots of balloons. The game starts with 12 people playing and turns into everyone at the party engaged and on the dance floor. This game is also great for team building at corporate events and galas. As always please contact us if you have questions or would like some help creating an unforgettable experience at your events.

