I’m Still Cool, Right?

Time has a way of creeping up on you. One day you’re out rocking events, living life and “BAM”, you’re 50. A half century is a blip on the cosmic scale, but for humans it’s a milestone. When I was small, my parents had a black and white TV and we used to listen to Wolf Man Jack on AM radio. Car seats were optional and we played with toys instead of video games. Atari came out when I was a in the eighth grade and I learned to drive on a 5 speed.

Reaching a milestone like fifty makes you think and reflect a lot. Not so much on where I’ve been, but where I still want to go and the things I want to accomplish. The clock is ticking , always ticking. Turning fifty has got me taking a hard look at my DJ career. I’ve been blessed to share in so many wonderful celebrations in the last 24 years. How many more do I have left in me?

The biggest question that keeps coming to mind is concerning relevancy. This job keeps you feeling young even if the gray hair says otherwise. I remember my grandparents hitting their fifties back in the 1970’s. They seemed like little old hobbits. We lead a much more active lifestyle than older generations did.

The question remains, though, just because we feel young and act young are we relevant to the younger generation? Do high school students want someone old enough to be their grandpa doing their prom? My youngest is turning sixteen soon. Her definition of good music and my definition are way off. I find it harder and harder to pull “good” music out of the weekly charts.

I went to a classic car show a few weekends ago. There was a beautifully restored Ford Fairlane hardtop convertible. I could’ve spent hours looking a the craftsmanship and detail of that car. Back in the day it was the height of automotive luxury and technology. But for all its beauty it’s just not relevant to the cars of today.

In my 20’s and 30’s I figured I would just rock on forever. I realize now that will only happen if I can still find common ground with my clients and audience. The worst thing is to fake it and be a poser. People hate fake and wannabes.

Being successful in our industry is a combination of experience, relevance and relating to your clients. Conveying your wisdom and knowledge in terms their generation gets. Most of all it’s about being genuine and truly loving what you do. When that changes, it’s time to move on.

Michael Cordeiro ( 63 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.