Think of your ad as a 3-sectioned funnel: The purpose of the headline is to compel your bride and groom to read the main copy. The purpose of the main copy is to compel your couple to click your CTA (call to action). The purpose of the CTA is to move your couple onto your preferred next step. Your headline Begin with a benefit-driven headline that goes straight to the heart of your bride and grooms desire to gain or avoid something, but it can also do both! Let’s use the headline in this post as an example: “How to write compelling ads for success in 2020.” Well, this is definitely loaded with benefits. The “How to” offers the benefit of education and transformation… being able to “write compelling ads” is benefit-driven because it’s precisely what you, the wedding pro wants to achieve. It works, which is why you’ve read this far 🙂 This headline is all about ‘gain’, but you can easily extend it to appeal to people who are motivated by the need to avoid an undesirable outcome with the following subtle extension… “How to write compelling ads for success in 2020, that are not ignored by brides!” Other techniques to create great headlines include those that: Arouse curiosity

Ask a question

Offer some ways to do something, e.g. ‘Five ways to…’ Your main copy Having drawn your bride and groom in with your compelling headline, every sentence of your main copy must build anticipation, excitement and create a desire to want to read the next line until the bride or groom gets to the end. Titanic is one of my favourite movies. I have no idea how many times I’ve watched it with my kids because the story-teller was able to build enough anticipation, excitement and desire for me to want to know the conclusion. And even though I know the outcome (and most of the script!), I rewatch it because it is so well-written. Aim to make your brides feel the same way about your copy. The more they buy into your story because of the quality of your script, the quicker you’ll convert them into fans – then clients. Your CTA Finally, having got your reader into a peak state, you’ll need a clear CTA to get your couple to take the next step towards booking you. For example, to call, or meet you, but whatever action you want them to take, make it clear and easy to do. Most importantly, don’t give them loads of CTA’s or you may confuse them. Decide on the best CTA for your business and present the one thing. Wrapping it up, here are three gates your ad or promo must pass through: Grab the attention of your avatar, so they stop and pay attention. Ignite interest through compelling copy. Create an urgent desire for your couple to take your next step. For more help growing your wedding business, including a free chapter from my book visit: www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk Bye for now Terry