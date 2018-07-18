How to Make Your DJ Biz Stand Out… – By Staci Nichols

I know it’s not very “afterschool special” of me to suggest any of us don’t stand out…buuuuut, (newsflash) what we all do is pretty damn similar. Branding expert and $10,000 wedding photographer Jasmine Star says that anybody can own the same camera she has, use the same editing software, use the same pre-sets and filters, etc. Despite being voted one of the best wedding photographers in the world, it’s not her talent that makes her stand out and demand such a premium price, she says. So what is it?That’s what we’re going to discuss in this two-part article: a little branding, a little copywriting, and a lot of soul searching!



YOU CAN’T STAND OUT WITH A “POLITE” BRAND EXPERIENCE

No, don’t be an a-hole. (Although that would certainly be one way to stand out.) By “polite,” I mean safe, I mean plastic, I mean generic, I mean stiff. Holy cow! Do you provide “long-lasting memories”? Have you “raised the bar”? Are you a “fun” DJ? I hate to break it to you: So is everyone else.

Staci Nichols ( 24 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci