How To Handle Last Minute Changes Part 3

When dealing with last minute changes, the best thing you can do is to handle as much of the discussion surrounding who is the ultimate decision maker in advance if at all possible. Most conflicts on event day are completely preventable if you are prepared ahead of time and have prepared your client’s mindset ahead of time. Let’s look at a couple of other scenarios where you may have last minute changes and how to handle them.

What do you do if the Event Planner changes things on you last minute? First off, do they have approval from your mutual client? This again speaks to a previous conversation you all should have had before the event started – who is ultimately responsible for the success of the event? If you haven’t then this certainly is a lesson to learn for next time. If you have had that conversation, then you follow the protocol set out by all of you during your final planning meeting. Again, never forget there are many emotions riding on this one day…including from the team of event pros they have hired. Be sure to lay things out in advance and have this positive discussion. That night is not the time to be having the power trip of who is actually in charge.

Next week we’ll wrap up our article on how to handle last minute changes by looking at two of the most common last minute changes and how to handle them.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

