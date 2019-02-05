How To Handle Last Minute Changes Part 1

How To Handle Last Minute Changes?

Every client has last minute changes it seems. It doesn’t matter if it’s a kids birthday party or a large wedding reception, they happen and sometimes happen often. For some of us, (yours truly included), it can drive you CRAZY. How do you deal with a client who seems to ALWAYS be changing their mind?

You must have preparation going in. You need to have everything laid out in your head of what to do. Not only in your head, but on paper too. Do you write a script? Do you rehearse before your event, or are you practicing at the event itself? You may say to yourself “Well, I’ve been performing events for XX years! That’s true…but you haven’t performed THEIR event. THEIR event deserves more than what you did 20 years ago. THEIR event deserves your very best, and if you’re not growing in today’s marketplace, you’re dying. Everything you’ve done in your career up to this point has prepared you for this event, these moments.

Psychology and understanding what clients go through is also a big part of handling last minute changes. You have to understand also that bigger things are happening in the picture for them and their closest friends and family on that day. A mom a dad is having a daughter or a son potentially move out of the house. Maybe they are already empty nesters. Siblings may feel like they are losing a brother or sister. Best friends may start to comprehend that they aren’t going to be seeing their friend as much anymore, or may be feeling that way. Emotions run high for weddings, and certainly other events you perform as well. We’ll be back next week with the continuation of this article of How To Handle Last Minute Changes.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 211 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.