How to get listed at 4 and 5 star venues (3 of 3)

Over the last two weeks we’ve focused on ways to get listed at luxury venues. Here’s your final instalment.

New builds

Keep an eye out for new builds going up in the areas you want to work in. Then make a point of reaching out to the person responsible for weddings and events before the paint goes on the walls. Ask for the meeting and let them know your USPs, but don’t just go in with your want to be listed. Think what do they need? Their goal is to secure bookings, so think like the event team would. Help them achieve their goals. Their number one priority will be to get new bookings, and you could let your couples know about the new venue if they are still searching for a stage to host their wedding on. If you offered to promote the new build to your tribe via blogs, site listings, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, do you think you could trigger the law of reciprocity? Is it likely the new venue would be more inclined to list you?

Verdict: A good strategy that works well especially if you have a good reputation in the industry and a large social media following.

Pay for advertising space

Some luxury venues do not have a preferred list, instead they charge advertising space on their websites, brochures and magazines and promote you to couples that way. Look out for busy luxurious wedding venues that offer this as it is a superb way to get listed, in fact this offers a brilliant route to a brides attention, because by paying to appear in a venue’s literature you create an impression that you have the venue’s endorsement and for some couple’s, third party recommendations help govern their buying decisions. This strategy is most effective at venue’s that run 70+ weddings each year which is the minimum number you should be looking for when selecting which wedding venue’s to spend your advertising budget with.

Verdict: This is a targeted way to place your company directly in front of your ideal client, but the key to maximising results is in knowing which venues to advertise with. Test and measure adverts, your rule should be if you win business from it that dwarfs the cost of advertising then keep on doing it, but if your advert fails to bring in enquiries stop it on expiry. Don’t think it will turn around, it won’t.

6 Reasons your advert may fail

Headline does not speak to your avatar Uninspiring copy Poor quality or irrelevant image Advert is placed online or in a publication that has a low readership Promotion may have erroneous contact details It could be as simple as the wrong colours being used

Good wedding copy achieves 3 goals

Grabs the attention of your bride and groom Arouses enthusiasm and interest in your wedding experience Compelsyouravatartotakethedesirednextstepwhichisusually to reach out and contact you.

Become a wordsmith and master the art of persuasive copywriting or if it’s not your forte, hire someone to do it for you. Either way you have to communicate your message with such power that it demands the response you desire. This is an essential requirement if you are to succeed in your endeavour to book higher-paying brides.

Terry Lewis