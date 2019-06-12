How to Do Social Media in 2019

In the past six months my business has seen $65,000+ of bookings come directly from social media. That’s nothing to sneeze at. (I’m on a plane writing this, and as I typed “sneeze” someone sneezed. New superpower? Maybe!). So, I’ve decided to invest more of my efforts in social media. If you have too it’s hard to figure out where to start and what’s working.
My friends over at Animoto let me in on their yearly social media survey of 500 marketers and 1,000 consumers. Let me tell you, this information is the perfect springboard to where I’m going to start my 2019 strategy. Here are the pieces of info that I found to be most important, and how I plan on applying them to my business.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com also thanks to Releventful for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.
Filed Under: 2019, Digital DJing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment