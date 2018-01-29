How to Delay LED Par Fixtures In Master / Slave Mode by Using Dimmer Settings

So I was talking to a friend of mine today. He has four Mega Par Profile Pluses. He’s just upgraded from the halogen stuff. Yeah. Believe it or not, people are still doing that; they’re upgrading from halogen. And right now, he’s got them all set up in sound active mode, master slave. And when a bass hit happens, it looks something like this. So when the music’s playing, you get this effect. That doesn’t look bad, but he wants a change. He wants them to do something a little different. And although we cannot do cool stuff like phases with internal programming on the Mega Par Profile Plus, as far as I know, what we can do is fun stuff like play with that dimmer curve a little bit. Let me show you how it’s done.

So for our demo purposes today, we have a master, then we have the two slaves right here in the middle, and another slave here at the end. Just for demonstration purposes, I’m going to change some settings on the two fixtures in the middle.

So on each of the fixtures in the middle, I’m going to press and hold the mode button for, like, three seconds. After I do that, I can start flipping through the setup menu, which is the button right next to mode. When I see DR-0, this is our dimmer settings. I’m going to go up one. So it’s dimmer mode one. I believe it’s for TV or whatever they say in the manual. I’m going to do the same thing to the other fixture in the middle.

So when I tap on the table, the lights are going to act a little different. Here, watch this. You see how the ones in the middle are changing a little slower than the two on the end? That’s because there’s that two — that TV dimmer mode; dimmer mode. It’s going to make a difference when the music is played. Here, check this out. Now, see, just having that light trail behind by, like, a second makes a difference. It gives you that whole phase effect or chase effect.

When the music’s quiet, going through the same color, as you can see.

So I hope this video helps somebody. I hope this helped you, Chris, gave you some ideas. Check out that dimmer mode. It’s pretty cool.

Okay. We’ll do more videos on these lights. I was playing with the remote earlier and maybe we’ll have a look at that in the next video. So until then, practice, and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 26 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.