How To Deal With Emotional Employees Part 3

We are in our 3rd and final installment of How To Deal With Emotional Employees Article Series. Here’s my final thoughts.

Finally, relieving employee stress doesn’t have to cost you money. Sometimes you wake up and realize that you just aren’t going to be productive that day. That’s ok. If an employee comes in with a bad attitude suggest a session to talk about it. Then (if workload permits or whenever possible) give them a bit of time off to re-energize themselves. The additional time away can allow for reflection and allow them to come back to work a bit more rejuvenated, eager to get back at it and thankful that you took the time to listen to them and understand their concerns.

Lastly, think about how to deal with emotional employees BEFORE it becomes an issue, and maybe this should have been first ;). I would recommend whenever possible that you have a SECOND interview with whomever you are hiring to represent your company. ANYONE can show up on time, have good manners and make a good first impression in one interview. Not everyone can do it a second time. That second interview MAY just be a lifesaver and eliminate future headaches if an employee shows their true colors to you before you have the opportunity to make a mistake that will cost you time and money, two of your most precious and valuable resources.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

