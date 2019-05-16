How To Deal With Emotional Employees Part 2

We’re back with the 2nd part of our three part series on how to deal with emotional employees.

Another way to relieve emotional stress and ensure employee loyalty is to have a quarterly, semi annual or annual outing or party with your team. This is where you can create bonding opportunities that happen off the clock, allowing the team to make stronger connections with the other team members and see each other as people and not just a co-worker.



What benefits can you provide as help for emotional employees? Health club or gym memberships, therapeutic massages, 5k tickets or maybe just by offering to send them and their significant other out to their favorite restaurant can help reduce stress levels and show you as a caring employer while building employee loyalty.



Key point about the last sentence. Don’t forget about the spouses. Some people take their work home with them. Spouses or significant others can resent that very quickly. If you have a great relationship with their spouse or significant other, they will be favorable to you needing their partner more in certain times of the season. The more support you can show of the employee and positive contributions you can give them, the more likely the spouse or significant other will have your back if/when the employee starts to have an issue with something.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

