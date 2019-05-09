How To Deal With Emotional Employees Part 1

How do I deal with emotional employees?



Dealing with emotion in employees is and always will be a challenge. It’s important to be sympathetic to their needs when they are going through a particularly challenging time. We as employers also need to look in the mirror and see how we could help our employees better deal with the emotional stress of the job that we have hired them to do. In reality, this is all about understanding whom you hire BEFORE you hire them, and what they are dealing with as they go through inside life with your employment, and their outside surroundings in their daily life. So how do you deal with emotional employees?



There are several ways to do this. The first way is to have periodic check points regarding their work or progress on a project. Have a quarterly, semi annual or annual review where you not only discuss how they have performed for you as an employer but where you get feedback from them. Ask questions such as “If you were in charge of this company, what changes would you make?” “What are some of the biggest challenges and success stories you experienced over the past time period?” and “How could we empower you to perform your job better?” We continue this article series next week here on MobileBeat.com

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

