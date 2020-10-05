How Can You Find New Music For Your DJ Set?

As a DJ, you need to make sure that you are always staying up to date with the latest tracks. If you play a set and you are only using old songs, you aren’t going to attract a very large audience. Sure, some DJs specialise in certain genres and decades but even then, you need to make sure that you have a large library of songs to play at any gig.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the ways that you can find new music for your DJ set. Read on to find out more.

Spend More Time On It

If you just expect the latest tracks to come to you then you are going to be in for a surprise. You need to make sure that you are putting in the time and effort if you want to be able to find the latest tracks. Many DJs make the mistake of only looking at the charts or latest releases but this doesn’t show much effort. Allocate a few hours per week that can be spent on finding new music. This way, you’ll always be ahead of others.

Try Video Games

This next tip might sound a little strange but if you are a DJ who focuses on house music, you could find some hidden gems in video games. Video game soundtracks are carefully created to align with the game but they can make great tracks to play in a club. This includes everything from driving video games to video slots with a good backing track. Check out sites like comeonslots.com for example and see if you can find anything special.

Use New Sources

How often do you spend looking at the same sources for music such as YouTube or Spotify? There are so many great sources out there that you can use to find music so make sure to spend some time looking around. We suggest sites like SoundCloud or even Facebook to find some real hidden gems. Of course, if you do use an alternative source, make sure you are legally allowed to play the track!

Test It Out

Finally, we recommend that you test out any tracks that you find before playing them for a big crowd. You might think that you have located a great track only to find out that others don’t agree. There are a few ways that you can test it out including showing it to friends or by posting it on your social media channels. If you get a good reaction, you can be certain that it will work in your next set.

Try These Tips

If you are a DJ who is sick of playing the same old tracks, make sure to take on board some of our tips and tricks. Video games can be a great place to find some gems and you might just find the next big track in there. Over time, you’ll build up a library of great music to play.