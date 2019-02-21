How Can I Help You Part 2

We continue this week from last week’s article with the next two words broken down in the phrase “How can I help you?”

CAN?



Can by definition means “be able to or be permitted to”. I think back to the book “The Little Engine That Could” “I think I can…I think I can…I think I can” Do you have that can-do attitude? CAN gets to the heart of your attitude and if you are in the right frame of mind at present to take care of that client. Now answer the questiondo you WANT to? Just because you CAN doesn’t mean you WANT. Is this a client that you WANT to work with?



I



Boy has Mr. Jeffrey Gitomer schooled me on this. Who’s the MOST important person in the sales process? Your customer, right? WRONG. Let’s say you and your client were on a deserted island and one of you has to die first…who’s it going to be…you or the client? That’s right…the client. So now we’ve established that “I” or in this case “you” are the MOST IMPORTANT person in the equation. What are you doing currently to make YOU a better YOU? What are you doing to IMPROVE your sales skills? Your client relationships. When was the last time you sent them a “thank you” note?

We’ll finish up this article next week with our final breakdown of this phrase.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

