How Can I Help You Part 1

How can I help you? It’s a throwaway phrase in our society BUT if said with purpose, meaning and sincerity…it can put you on the path to the sale.



I posted this in our online FB group Sales For Event Pros and as expected it fostered some discussion. What I really believe is that this phrase (and frankly almost every step of the sales process) needs a dissection to truly understand the meaning. This is a time for self-inflection…NOT a time to think “Oh well I do that…”



Let’s examine the full question and breakdown each word so we have a better understanding of how we can use this effectively in the future…and NOT treat it as a throwaway phrase.



HOW?



By definition this means “in what way or manner…or by what means”. By what means? Means suggests there are several different ways. In the instance of sales this could be verbal, it could be a link on your website, it could be a physical meeting, it could be video footage you can show. Think of all of the different ways of HOW. How many can you come up with? Truthfully ask yourself…Are you mastering each one? I’ll be back next week with breaking down this phrase even more for you.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

