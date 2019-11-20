How Authentic is your Business?

Advertising models are constantly changing. What worked ten years ago is no longer valid and what was working last week is old news. In a world where content is king, how do you sort through the fluff to be seen and heard? What’s the new “buzz” word that will magically get you clients and referrals? I have one for you: Authenticity.

This was a huge topic at the Wedding MBA in Vegas this past October. All of the social media and marketing seminars had the same message: Be authentic. So, what exactly does that mean? I’ll skip the Webster’s definition (you can google that) and get to the meat. Authenticity in your business is about communicating your talents and skills to prospective clients without trying to sell them. Say what?

It’s more about demonstrating how much you care about your clients and events than showing off your new speakers and lights. You’re still Branding your company and image, but in a softer more emotionally connected way. Fill up your Instagram and Facebook with pictures of you doing what you love. Create Vlogs of you working on stuff for clients. Talk about the planning process and how what you do helps them have a great event.

Where does this come from? I’ll give you one guess: Millennials. Recent advertising data has shown that Millennials are ten times more likely to buy from a company that they feel a connection to or a company that can demonstrate that what their business does, makes a difference. They don’t want to hear how great you think you are. They want to see you being great.

What path do you take to be more authentic in business and in life? I think this quote says it best:“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” –Steve Jobs

I read a great article by Peter Economy (the leadership guy). He states nine principles that all authentic leaders share. They are:

In short, snazzy suits, fancy speakers and blinky lights are an instant turn off. Making a video of you having coffee and showing how you create a killer wedding timeline is a bulls-eye. Authenticity comes down to being yourself and letting your flaws slip through. Be human. This topic makes me think of a scene from Tropic Thunder where Robert Downey Jr says” I’m just a dude playing a dude , that’s supposed to be another dude”. Just be yourself.

