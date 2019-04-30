How Are You Being Fed Part 3

What are you listening to? What are you absorbing? Having a positive affirmation each day can help you begin each day in a positive manner and things are what you are absorbing from inanimate objects. And specifically I’m talking about the podcast you listen to the shows you watch the books, you read the things that you absorb every day. I began my seminar Creative Consultations at Mobile Beat 2011 with a video of a young girl showing off her positive mantras in front of her sink from a viral video back then. Before you watch the news or pick up that magazine, ask yourself “Is that a positive influence on my life?” How are you being fed by the things that you choose to consume?

There’s an old saying that says everyone of us has a good wolf and a bad wolf on each of our shoulders. The question then comes from a young man when told this story by his father and the young man asks “Well, which wolf wins?” The father wisely responds “The one you feed.” Be sure you’re feeding yourself with positivity in all aspects and walks of your life. Thanks for reading.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 229 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.