How Are You Being Fed Part 2

Don’t blame yourself as a victim of circumstance. I recently witnessed a DJ who was in a poverty conscious mindset of thinking that he couldn’t get above $800 for his events. I live in a market of 12,000 people, the area I serve is a maximum of 100,000 people (and that’s driving several hours each way). The closest city to me is 2 hours away and the size of the city is only 100,000 people. My company averages well over $2200 for a wedding. It CAN be done. How?

Being comfortable sucks to me. I always want to be growing and learning and expanding horizons. I bust my butt because I know eventually some young punk is going to want to come up and take my spot. Going back to the mantra of this post, how are you being fed? By positivity. By putting people around you, the great ones who support you, they say yes that you can do things.

Everything feeds you. Where you live, your environment, your spouse or significant other, your work/life balance, where you travel to. To me traveling is one of those ways I get fed because I get different perspectives on things and the different places that I travel. I recently talked to a woman yesterday who literally just landed from India. She travels all over the country to perform as a DJ and also as a speaker. She has even done a tour exclusively using one way airline tickets. Talk about going beyond your comfort zone!

We’ll wrap up this article next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

