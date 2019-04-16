How Are You Being Fed Part 1

How are you being fed?

Now, when I say, How are you being fed? I’m not talking about, you know, breakfast, lunch and dinner. That’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about how are you being fed from the people, the places and the things that are around you? Do you surround yourself with people that say, Yes, I can do this? Or do you surround yourself with people or influences that say, No, or bring negativity into your life.

We’ve all had different upbringings in our life. In fact some people think it’s ok to go back and blame their upbringings. They use it as an excuse for where they are at in life and what life has given them. Others rise above it. One of my closest friends in high school, Todd came from a broken home. His mother did her best, and really truly raised two fine young men, one who has gone on to serve his country and another who has done amazing things and had great impact as an entrepreneur. There are many stories of people who have risen out of the circumstances they have been born in. If you find yourself in a negative mindset, focus on what you DO have more than what you do not.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

