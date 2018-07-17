Hey, Those Are My Nuggets!

We are truly blessed to have so many educational resources at our fingertips. Online forums, private groups, networking chapters, Associations and all the major conferences nationwide. There really is no excuse for skipping the vast buffet of information so readily available at our fingertips.

DJ education is like the food court at the mall. The choices range from fast and cheap to gourmet and swanky. Sometimes we just need a quick fix and sometimes we want a really great meal. A few major things I’ve noticed, though. One – everybody loves the nuggets and two – I’m always surprised at how many DJ’s try to run and improve their businesses on the free samples (like those you get from the Chinese places). Why is that?

If you’re paying for a great meal I doubt you are sharing it with just anyone that walks up to your table. You are also taking home any left overs for later. That being said; why would you dish out a ton of money to attend a conference and give away all the nuggets online for free? Shouldn’t everyone pay for their meal ticket?

I’ll admit that I’ve been guilty of sharing my fries and nuggets with friends now and then. I’m sure many of us have returned from a conference loaded with new ideas then attended a local networking meeting and shared stuff. I get it. We want to help and contribute. We also want to show how smart we are and let the other DJ’s know what they missed. But isn’t that like letting them cut in line at the buffet without a ticket?

I was 35 years old when I graduated from Johnson & Wales with my Bachelor’s Degree. I was married with four kids, worked at the University for minimum wage (to offset the tuition), went to school at night and played gigs every weekend. I’ve tried to use every ounce of that education to give myself and family a great life. Don’t give away what you’ve worked so hard to earn.

I’ve also learned to stay hungry and keep learning. Knowledge is food for your brain.

The secret is feeding your brain the right info. Living off fast food and those free samples from the Chinese places are not going to cut it in the long run. Attend conferences and workshops. Learn and share knowledge, but just don’t give it away. Don’t you think it’s time everyone should buy their own ticket to the buffet of DJ knowledge?

Michael Cordeiro ( 58 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.