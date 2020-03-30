Here is Why DJs are In Demand in the Casino & Gambling Industry

Even for experienced DJs, one of the biggest struggles of the profession is the constant struggle to land a decent gig. Many nightclubs are still content to believe that exposure is enough to pay the bills, while competition for solid party and events bookings can often be fierce. However, sometimes all it takes to find new opportunities is to look in a different direction.

A wide range of industries and companies within them hire DJs on a regular basis, so looking beyond the regular nightclub, bar, and party circuit for new gigs can reveal lucrative opportunities. One such industry is the casino and gambling industry, which hires DJs for a wide range of purposes. If you’re wondering why you should consider spinning tracks for the gambling industry, here are five reasons why DJs are in demand there.

1. Dancefloors Are Taking Over Casinos

One major driver of demand for DJs within the gambling industry is coming from flashy casinos around the world. Major Las Vegas institutions such as the Bellagio and Wynn are so much more than mere gambling houses; they are entertainment establishments that pride themselves on creating an atmosphere. Whether it’s for a daytime rave by the pool at Caesar’s Palace or a Saturday night disco party at a casino in London, talented DJs who know how to work the crowd are needed more than ever.

2. Bingo Has Become a Rave

The re-invention of bingo as a hip millennial activity spurred on in part by the rise of bingo online, which has given people a chance to enter virtual bingo rooms from anywhere in the world to play a range of bingo games while enjoying social features such as chat and video. This has also helped create a new demand for DJs. The increasing popularity of online bingo has drawn new audiences to bingo rave events such as the Bongo’s Bingo, where DJs blast electronic music in between rounds of number calling and the audience is invited to participate by dancing, singing and taking part in activities. Similar events are popping up all over the world, all of which need a DJ.

3. Flashy Industry Events Are Common

The casino and gambling industry is a multi-billion-dollar behemoth, with some of the companies behind it being among the largest and richest in the entertainment industry. This has spawned a massive network of high-profile conferences and industry events, many of which are well known for being raucous affairs. Naturally, DJs are needed to provide the soundtrack to the afterparties that often follow networking events, conferences, information sessions, and corporate retreats that are common in the casino and gambling industry.

4. Slot Games Need a Soundtrack

Finally, if you have a talent for compiling or mixing your own music, you may be able to find rewarding work as an in-game soundtrack composer for online slot games – arguably the most popular type of casino game played online. Many slots use their own original scores, and the backing tracks for slots are an essential partof the gaming experience for players. Having your own composition on a popular online casino game could also be a major boon for your portfolio, which is all the more reason to do some research and see which casinos are hiring musical talents such as yourself.

This is just a snapshot of the different ways DJs find work within the casino and gambling industry. Direct your searches towards this sector and see what opportunities come your way.