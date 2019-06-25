Her Star is On the Rise

I always find the back stories about how someone got started in the DJ industry fascinating. There is always some interesting life twist or act of fate that captivates people to pick up the microphone and hop onto the one’s and two’s.
For the past ten years, Stephanie Rivkin, a.k.a. Stephanie Stardust, owner of Royal Beats DJ Service in Connecticut (www.royalbeatsdjs.com) has been building her company and crushing her market. She wasn’t always at the top, though. Stephanie has had her
share of setbacks; overcoming obstacles is one of her strong points.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com
