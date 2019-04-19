Happy Easter

Next to Christmas and Thanksgiving, Easter is one of the biggest family holidays of the year. Religion aside, most families put on their Sunday best and spend the day celebrating with egg hunts, tons of food and desserts. Easter also means the beginning of spring and the start of a new busy DJ season (at least in New England). Soon there will be proms, weddings, field days and graduation parties. We go from zero to slammed in a weekend!

The renewed busy season also brings the welcome opportunity to see industry friends you haven’t worked with in a while or seen since the last bridal show you did. Sometimes those reunions can be bittersweet when you find out a colleague or banquet person you enjoyed working with passed away suddenly. I unfortunately experienced that recently.

A friend of mine who helped run her family owned banquet venue passed away at the age of 54. Her family has owned and operated the same venue in my town for fifty years. As a kid all the sports banquets were held there, funeral repast dinners for my family members were held there. I’ve been doing events there for over twenty years already. This past November I had my youngest daughter’s sweet 16 party there and she did an amazing job with the menu and decor for us. It really was a shock to our community to learn that she had past away so suddenly.

During our busy seasons we get so caught up going from event to event that we put all our relationships on hold until things “calm down”. We always say “I’ll see you at the next one”. Sometimes this one is the last one for a colleague or friend. For those of us that have been in this industry for a few decades we are starting to see people we care about fall away.

Everything changes. Value those relationships you’ve spent the past few decades or so building. Stay connected. Get coffee or lunch. Stop in and see hi. For those of you just starting out in this industry keep in mind that you are going to be working at the same venues in your market for the next twenty years or so. Learn the names of the banquet staff and get to know all the other vendors. Build solid friendships and be thankful that you get to work with them each week and share celebrations. We are all on the same team.



This Sunday, find all the eggs and give them away, bring the best desserts to the party and share them, toast your family, friends and colleagues and hug as many people as you can.

Happy Easter

Michael Cordeiro ( 79 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com