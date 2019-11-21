Going From 4 Star to 5 Star Service Part 3

We continue with the final installment this week of how to go from 4 star to 5 star service. One photographer I know went back to her past clients and asked the question “What can we do that would enhance your service with us?” By asking this question she found a brilliant way to help not only the bridal couple but also their attendants as well and increase her word of mouth referrals. Since the photographer is with the couple most of the day and have to eat, she started providing a small menu of food options that she could have her assistant provide at a down time shortly before or after the ceremony. This was a boon to her referral base as many of the bridesmaids and groomsmen were in a position to hire a wedding photographer in the near future or knew of people who were.

As a DJ, your opportunity may be to meet well in advance with the wedding planner or become one yourself. Your opportunity could be to partner with a choreographer in your market and assist the couple with dance lessons and/or providing special edits for their specialty dances well in advance so they can practice. The key here is to find a need and fill it. Become the GO TO person in your marketplace, the guy or gal with all of the answers. Ask your clients what else they would want if they were creating their own entertainment service and what they would want out of it. Those answers, combined with a little bit of hard work and ingenuity can go a long way to exploding your referrals and your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.