Give Your Ears Some Love – Joe Bunn

If you are looking for new DJ headphones, there are many choices in the market- place today. However, I heartily encourage you to check out Pioneer DJ’s new HDJ-X10s before making your decision.

I have been road testing the new Pioneers for a few weeks now, at all types of gigs. The first thing I noticed is how good they sound, not just with both ear cups on, but also in the typical DJ style with one on and one off. The bass response pumps enough to easily beat mix, but without blowing out your ear drum or muddying up the song. The high end is crisp, but not too bright. Overall, the precise frequency response helps you avoid major ear fatigue after a five-hour gig.