Give Your Ears Some Love – Joe Bunn

Give Your Ears Some Love

June 14, 2018 by Joe Bunn

If you are looking for new DJ headphones, there are many choices in the market- place today. However, I heartily encourage you to check out Pioneer DJ’s new HDJ-X10s before making your decision.

I have been road testing the new Pioneers for a few weeks now, at all types of gigs. The first thing I noticed is how good they sound, not just with both ear cups on, but also in the typical DJ style with one on and one off. The bass response pumps enough to easily beat mix, but without blowing out your ear drum or muddying up the song. The high end is crisp, but not too bright. Overall, the precise frequency response helps you avoid major ear fatigue after a five-hour gig.

Joe Bunn

Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.


