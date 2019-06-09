Getting There: WHAT’S THE BEST MOBILE DJ VEHICLE…FOR YOU?

Back in the mid-90s, I caused a bit of a splash by buying a moving van and submitting photos for Mobile Beat’s round-up of DJ rigs. Letters and emails flooded in from as far as Australia! I bought the van (actually a box truck) after my regular van had mechanical trouble and I had to rent a moving van for a busy weekend. Having a ramp, enough headroom in which to stand up and space enough for hand trucks, a CSL Super Table, and other conveniences led me to buy my own. I still consider it the best purchase of my DJ career.
MORE THAN JUST TRANSPORTATION
You can have absolutely the best DJ show on the planet, yet if you can’t reliably get it to the party location, it all means nothing. As Woody Allen once said, “Eighty percent of success is showing up.” Making transportation a priority is essential. So aside from some of the niceties above, what considerations should DJs take into account vs. other professions?
