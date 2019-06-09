Getting There: WHAT’S THE BEST MOBILE DJ VEHICLE…FOR YOU?

Back in the mid-90s, I caused a bit of a splash by buying a moving van and submitting photos for Mobile Beat’s round-up of DJ rigs. Letters and emails flooded in from as far as Australia! I bought the van (actually a box truck) after my regular van had mechanical trouble and I had to rent a moving van for a busy weekend. Having a ramp, enough headroom in which to stand up and space enough for hand trucks, a CSL Super Table, and other conveniences led me to buy my own. I still consider it the best purchase of my DJ career.

MORE THAN JUST TRANSPORTATION

You can have absolutely the best DJ show on the planet, yet if you can’t reliably get it to the party location, it all means nothing. As Woody Allen once said, “Eighty percent of success is showing up.” Making transportation a priority is essential. So aside from some of the niceties above, what considerations should DJs take into account vs. other professions?

Stu Chisholm ( 57 Posts Stu Chisholm had been collecting music since he was about eight years old and began his DJ career in 1979. After much hard work, trial-and-error, and a stint at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, he studied the DJ arts with famous Michigan broadcaster, Bill Henning, at a local college. Stu interned at Detroit’s rock powerhouse, WRIF. To his radio and mobile work Stu later added club gigs at Detroit’s best venues, and voiceover work. He has shared his extensive DJ experience through his Mobile Beat columns, as a seminar speaker and through his book, “The Complete Disc Jockey: A Comprehensive Manual for the Professional DJ,” released in 2008.