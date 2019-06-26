Getting There, Part 2: Beyond the Basics

In the first part of this mini-series on mobility (MB #202, Jan 2019, p.26), I discussed the many options

that DJs have for bringing their shows to event locations. As I hinted near the end, once you’ve got that great ride, you need to consider what other items you’ll be needing beside your lighting and audio gear. Most are common sense, but I also include some based on real-life (often bitter) experience. Here’s the rundown…

VEHICLE SUPPORT

Aside from the usual complement of emergency gear that comes with most vehicles, such as a spare tire, jack and lug wrench (although when purchasing a commercial vehicle you may have

to buy these items separately!), there are a few additional items you should consider carrying, which could potentially prove vital in safely getting you and your gear safely to your destination and back. Some are even required by law if you’re using a true commercial vehicle.

Stu Chisholm ( 58 Posts Stu Chisholm had been collecting music since he was about eight years old and began his DJ career in 1979. After much hard work, trial-and-error, and a stint at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, he studied the DJ arts with famous Michigan broadcaster, Bill Henning, at a local college. Stu interned at Detroit’s rock powerhouse, WRIF. To his radio and mobile work Stu later added club gigs at Detroit’s best venues, and voiceover work. He has shared his extensive DJ experience through his Mobile Beat columns, as a seminar speaker and through his book, “The Complete Disc Jockey: A Comprehensive Manual for the Professional DJ,” released in 2008.