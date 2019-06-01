About once a week, someone slides into my DMs on Instagram and says, “Hey man, I’ve been following you for a while now and really love how you do things. I would love some advice on getting started.” Wow! Talk about a broad question. In this

article, I’ll touch on a few things that I would do if I was starting over and know all that I know now.

GET GEAR

First off, only buy what you need to rock a party. You don’t need every bell and whistle and widget that the DJ gear companies

put out every quarter. First on the list, get yourself a nice set of powered speakers. Make sure they are powered, as in the amps

are built into the speaker. Companies like EV and QSC make some amazing sounding 12” cabinets. Next, go into your local Guitar

Center or Sam Ash and check out all of the controllers. They have most of them set up with Macbooks so you can even demo them.

Pick the one that is right for you and your budget. Add a nice set of tripods, a really good wireless mic and a bunch of XLR cables

and black extension cords, and you’re in business. And remember, cable management is important!

MARKET YOURSELF

If you’re just getting started, you’re probably of the age that grew up always having a cell phone and social media. That’s a

huge plus. That phone and all of the social media channels are free marketing. Use them to your advantage. Also, you have to

have a website. You don’t need to go crazy and have someone build you a custom one. Buy a theme or template and use Wix or

Squarespace to design it yourself. If the budget allows it, just turn the theme over to a designer. I promise you they can change it so that it doesn’t look like anyone else’s.

Joe Bunn ( 55 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.