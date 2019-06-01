About once a week, someone slides into my DMs on Instagram and says, “Hey man, I’ve been following you for a while now and really love how you do things. I would love some advice on getting started.” Wow! Talk about a broad question. In this
article, I’ll touch on a few things that I would do if I was starting over and know all that I know now.
GET GEAR
First off, only buy what you need to rock a party. You don’t need every bell and whistle and widget that the DJ gear companies
put out every quarter. First on the list, get yourself a nice set of powered speakers. Make sure they are powered, as in the amps
are built into the speaker. Companies like EV and QSC make some amazing sounding 12” cabinets. Next, go into your local Guitar
Center or Sam Ash and check out all of the controllers. They have most of them set up with Macbooks so you can even demo them.
Pick the one that is right for you and your budget. Add a nice set of tripods, a really good wireless mic and a bunch of XLR cables
and black extension cords, and you’re in business. And remember, cable management is important!
MARKET YOURSELF
If you’re just getting started, you’re probably of the age that grew up always having a cell phone and social media. That’s a
huge plus. That phone and all of the social media channels are free marketing. Use them to your advantage. Also, you have to
have a website. You don’t need to go crazy and have someone build you a custom one. Buy a theme or template and use Wix or
Squarespace to design it yourself. If the budget allows it, just turn the theme over to a designer. I promise you they can change it so that it doesn’t look like anyone else’s.
