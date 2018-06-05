Getting Control of the Situation – By Dan Walsh

Hey young DJs, gather round for a story about long ago…Once upon a time, Mobile Beat was one of the few places where DJs could find info on the latest and greatest gear, to help them make purchase decisions. Then, a wondrous thing, called the World Wide Web, arrived. Soon this web became the primary source for every kind of information, for DJs, just like everyone else.

Thus the need for Mobile Beat’s “DJ Shopper” features faded. The magazine still discusses tech stuff, but not as the primary source of buying assistance for our readers. But that’s ok. Thankfully, there are still plenty of gear-related topics to talk about on these pages.

In this issue, we’re talking mostly about how to make buying decisions for your main music control solution, as well as how to deal with one part of most mobile DJs’ solution: the laptop computer.

Click through to read the rest of this article and find the full issue at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/188 also thanks to Bose for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.